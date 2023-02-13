Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 10.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.95. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 7.70 and a 52-week high of 15.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

