Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NHS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,855. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

