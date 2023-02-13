Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NTOIY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

