NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges

NEM (XEM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, NEM has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. NEM has a total market capitalization of $326.99 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00422905 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,067.50 or 0.28014025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

