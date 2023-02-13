Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $9,156.09 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00220579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00102119 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00061105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004666 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,491,903 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

