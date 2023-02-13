Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group accounts for 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

In related news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.