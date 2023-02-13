National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.54) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($13.82) price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,108 ($13.32).

Shares of LON NG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,034.50 ($12.44). 3,719,686 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,277.16. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,020.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,024.82.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

