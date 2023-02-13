National Bank Financial Cuts Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to C$0.75

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHERF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday.

Sherritt International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sherritt International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.43. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,222. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

