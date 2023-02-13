Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $31.65 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock worth $31,798,676 over the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

