Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $110.08 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $110.08 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,834.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00417660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00717049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00567562 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.