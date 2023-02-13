Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.02

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1643991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $34,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 354,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,527,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $53,995.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $34,204.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock worth $283,453. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.