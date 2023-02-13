Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.02

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1643991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.16.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
