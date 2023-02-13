MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading Down 42.7% Over Last 7 Days

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $25.85 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00737204 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $76.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

