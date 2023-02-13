MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 4.6% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.11% of MSCI worth $38,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $10.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $560.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,768. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

