Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America makes up 3.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $33,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 101,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 690,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

