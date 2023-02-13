Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $240.68 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001919 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $240.68 million and $15.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00080136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00060735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00025596 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001857 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,016,077 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

