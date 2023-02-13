Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Trimmed by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Moody’s worth $64,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

MCO traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $310.39. 28,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,588. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.55. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

