Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Moody’s by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $306.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.55. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $349.99.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Argus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.