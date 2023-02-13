Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $156.18 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $100.15 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $156.18 or 0.00721629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,630.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00421193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00094141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00564720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00186097 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,239,883 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

