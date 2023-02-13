monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY traded up $15.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $237.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $52,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in monday.com by 17.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com Company Profile

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

