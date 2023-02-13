ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Down 2.9%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.74 and last traded at $103.74. Approximately 18,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 84,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,326,085.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1,228.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 28.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

