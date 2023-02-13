MMCAP International Inc. SPC Reduces Stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.87% of Talon 1 Acquisition worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $543,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,715. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

