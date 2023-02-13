MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BioPlus Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,595. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

BioPlus Acquisition Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

