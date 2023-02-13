MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 21,491 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 82,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,521,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,290. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.91. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

