Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 142.8% from the January 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.8 days.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $41.96.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
