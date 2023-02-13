Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 142.8% from the January 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.8 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $41.96.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

