Missouri Trust & Investment Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.17. 2,988,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,416,660. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $77.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

