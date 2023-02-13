Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 528 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.94. 1,021,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.