Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 24,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 62,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,050. The stock has a market cap of $195.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

