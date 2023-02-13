Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 1,493 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

DD stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,424. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.94.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

