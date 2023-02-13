Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 18,796.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Cummins by 151.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cummins by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after buying an additional 139,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.42. 124,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,338. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.48 and its 200-day moving average is $233.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

