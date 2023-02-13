Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 2,230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.59. 4,011,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83. The company has a market cap of $329.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

