Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 3.6%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.36. 46,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,278,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.47.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677 over the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

