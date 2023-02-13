Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,175 shares of company stock worth $3,566,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $574.01. 195,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.85 and its 200-day moving average is $550.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

