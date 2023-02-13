Miramar Capital LLC Has $8.65 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $71,442,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.54. 97,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.16.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.