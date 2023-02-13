Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average is $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.