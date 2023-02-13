Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 5,462 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 4.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 654,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a market capitalization of $269.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

