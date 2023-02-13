Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.24. 517,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,453. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37.

