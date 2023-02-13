Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Millrock Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Get Millrock Resources alerts:

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.