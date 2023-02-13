Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes $621,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.89. The company had a trading volume of 959,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,806. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

