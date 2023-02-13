Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 115 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $158,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.06. 4,401,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.