Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.79. 32,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.