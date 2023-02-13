Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.57. 3,308,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

