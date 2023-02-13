Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

LRCX stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $509.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,976. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $596.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

