Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 1,808 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,461,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. 638,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

