Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.78. 214,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.24. The company has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

