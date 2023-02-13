Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 209 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,650. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.00. 613,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,089. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.