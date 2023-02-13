MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Phunware and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Phunware alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phunware has a beta of 10.32, suggesting that its stock price is 932% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.0% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -320.30% -108.33% -64.82% MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phunware and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.64 million 9.84 -$53.52 million ($0.80) -1.27 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.51 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware.

Summary

Phunware beats MGT Capital Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

(Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.