MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MFM opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

