MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE MFM opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.67.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
