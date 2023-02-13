Meter Governance Price Hits $3.37 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00015586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and approximately $543,050.73 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,867,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,906,537 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

