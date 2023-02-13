Metahero Tops 1-Day Volume of $796,726.45 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Metahero has a market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $796,726.45 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.01452243 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006562 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037048 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.26 or 0.01657638 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.