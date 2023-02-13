Metadium (META) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Metadium (META) traded up 46.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Metadium has a market cap of $52.64 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.
About Metadium
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
